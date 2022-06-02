Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 …
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
For the drive home in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Satur…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day t…