Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.