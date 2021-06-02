 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert