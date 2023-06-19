Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Hickory, NC
