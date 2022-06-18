Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.