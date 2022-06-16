Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can exp…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday…