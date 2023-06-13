Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's lo…