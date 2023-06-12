The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's lo…