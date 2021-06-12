Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.