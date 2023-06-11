Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.