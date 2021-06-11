Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.