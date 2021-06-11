Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC
