The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don'…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and va…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …