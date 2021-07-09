The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC
