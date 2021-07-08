 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert