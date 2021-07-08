The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC
