Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…