The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
