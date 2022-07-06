Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC
