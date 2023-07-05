Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC
