Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:50 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ligh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…