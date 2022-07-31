Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:50 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.