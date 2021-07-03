The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tu…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today…