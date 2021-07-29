The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC
