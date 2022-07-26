Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
