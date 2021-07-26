The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC
