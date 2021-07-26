 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

