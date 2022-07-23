The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC
