Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Hickory, NC
