The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Most likely, the …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…