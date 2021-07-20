 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

