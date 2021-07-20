Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC
