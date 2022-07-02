Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.