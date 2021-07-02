 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

