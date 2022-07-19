The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
