Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC
