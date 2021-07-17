 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

