Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…