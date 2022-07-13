The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Hickory, NC
