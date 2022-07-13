Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.