The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC
