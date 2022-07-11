Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and va…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. It shoul…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showi…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers.…