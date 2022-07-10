It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Hickory, NC
