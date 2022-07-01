The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
This evening in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Models are s…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, H…