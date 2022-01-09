Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.