Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50'…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forec…