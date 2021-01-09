Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC
