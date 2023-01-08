 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

