Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.