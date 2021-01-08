Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Hickory's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents shou…