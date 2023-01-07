Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
