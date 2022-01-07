The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ne…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partl…