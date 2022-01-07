 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

