Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Hickory, NC
