Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.