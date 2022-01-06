Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ne…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forec…