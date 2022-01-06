Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.