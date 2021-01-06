 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

