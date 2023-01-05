Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.