 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert