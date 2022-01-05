Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
