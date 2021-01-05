Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Outdoor flo…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Hickory's evening forecast: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Hickory's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fair…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory p…