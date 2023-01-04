Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Hickory, NC
